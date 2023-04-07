Virgin Orbit’s bankruptcy jeopardize Japanese space industry’s ambitions

The bankruptcy of Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit has dealt a blow to Japan’s hopes of building a domestic space industry, with plans for a Kyushu-based spaceport designed to attract tourism on hold for lack of funding.

Oita prefecture, home to Japan’s largest number of hot springs, partnered with Virgin Orbit in 2020 to create its first Asian spaceport at Oita Airport using a Boeing 747 for horizontal rocket launches.

Founded by the British billionaire, Virgin Orbit had marketed itself as a military and intelligence satellite launch platform for the U.S. and its allies, including Japan, at a time when both Washington and Tokyo saw China’s development in space technology as a concern.

The original aim was to launch small satellites from Oita as early as last year, but that never occurred. Furthermore, Japan suffered another setback, attempting to become a player in the crowded market for commercial satellite launches, after two recent rocket launch failures.

Tourism

Oita prefecture had estimated the spaceport, similar to Virgin Orbit’s Cornwall, England facility, would produce economic benefits worth about USD 77.4 million in the region over the five years from the initial launch.

With expectations of about 240,000 tourists visiting the site, local businesses created alien-related souvenirs, from alien passports to “E.T.” bicycles.

Locals are still hopeful that a spaceport will eventually emerge. Oita prefecture said that its efforts to attract a spaceport remain unchanged.

While Japan has big ambitions for space – Tokyo has said it hopes to put one of its astronauts on the lunar surface in the latter half of the 2020s – it has also had some other recent setbacks.

Japan’s medium-lift H3 rocket failed in March following an aborted launch the month before, in a blow to its efforts to cut the cost of accessing space and compete against Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The Japanese space agency’s solid-fuel Epsilon rocket, which was set to carry iQPS’ small satellites, also failed after launch in October.

After the unsuccessful launches, some experts are urging Japan to shift the focus of its space industry.