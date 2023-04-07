World Health Organization marks 75th anniversary

The United Nations approved the establishment of an autonomous international health organization in 1945 and on April 7, 1948, the World Health Organization (WHO) was formed, with the first meeting of the World Health Assembly taking place on July 24 of that year.



The idea for an international health organization was first considered at the 1945 United Nations Conference on International Organization by a delegate from China, Szeming Sze. After lobbying with other delegates a declaration passed calling for an international conference on health.

The constitution of the World Health Organization was signed by all 51 countries of the U.N. and 10 others on July 22, 1946. The constitution came into force on April 7, 1948 – a day that is now known as World Health Day.

It is #WorldHealthDay!

For 75 years, WHO has been committed to promoting #HealthForAll & serving the vulnerable.

Let's celebrate the public health successes of the past & inspire action to tackle future health challenges. #WHO75pic.twitter.com/PYw72sK1xF

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 6, 2023

Since then, the U.N. agency has played a leading role in multiple public health achievements, including the eradication of smallpox and the development of an Ebola vaccine.

Tuberculosis was one of the first main focuses of the newly established WHO. In 1950 a mass inoculation drive using the BCG vaccine was launched. The disease has continued to be a battle for the WHO, declaring it a global health emergency in 1993.

In 1988 the Global Polio Eradication Initiative was created, led by the WHO. The core strategy for eradicating the disease rested on immunizing every at-risk child until the disease eventually died out.

More recently the WHO was a key player in the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) scheme, which gave low-to-middle-income countries equitable access to coronavirus vaccines and tests.

Currently led by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Geneva-based WHO has 194 member states and 150 field offices worldwide.

The anniversary of the WHO’s establishment is celebrated every year as World Health Day.