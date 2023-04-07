Bakhmut holds out as Chinese leader urged to help end war

The months-long battle for Bakhmut has proven one of the bloodiest of the war. The devastated eastern city which has become a symbol of Kyiv’s defiance of Russia is still holding against the Russian military machine.

Putin seeks to consolidate control over Ukraine's occupied territories

Vladimir Putin is seeking to consolidate control over Ukraine's occupied territories, and step up repressions, saying the threat is "terrorism",…

“[Battles] are underway in the streets, and enemy attempts to encircle the city are failing. Our command fully controls the situation,” said Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Zelenskyy.

The leader of Russia’s private Wagner militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin often complained of a lack of ammunition for his fighters in Bakhmut. But Ukrainian border guard Levko Stek, speaking in a video clip amid explosions, said Ukrainian forces did not sense any “ammunition hunger” on the Russian side.

Western analysts have played down the strategic significance of Bakhmut but Ukraine has framed its dogged defense of the city as a way of wearing down Russian forces ahead of a counter-offensive bolstered by advanced Western-supplied weapons.

Ukrainian military expert Oleksander Musienko said Russian forces were “exhausted and cannot maintain the same pace of attacks” as those launched in February.

“It’s clear now that the Russian army’s ability to attack is stalled. And for all their bravado about taking over Bakhmut, it is just not true,” he said in a video commentary.

⚡️General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel more than 20 Russian attacks.

Russian troops are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on April 6. https://t.co/gStPdlP11K

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 6, 2023

Peace talks?

A top Russian official said there was no chance of peace talks this year as French President Emmanuel Macron urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to persuade Russia to negotiate an end to Europe’s most dangerous conflict since World War Two.

Macron tells Xi to reason with Russia on Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine by reasoning with Russia.

Following talks in Beijing on Thursday with Macron and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, Xi said he hoped Russia and Ukraine could hold negotiations as soon as possible and warned all countries against using nuclear weapons.

He did not express a willingness to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although Von der Leyen said Xi had told her a conversation could happen when the “conditions and time are right”.

China and Russia have declared a “no limits” partnership and Xi has sought to position China as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict. China has released a 12-point peace plan but the proposal has been largely dismissed by the West as China has declined to condemn Russia for invading its sovereign neighbor.