Sudan transition deal delayed, protesters march against talks

The head of Sudan’s army said on Thursday he remained committed to a plan for a new transition towards elections, despite disputes over the integration of a paramilitary force that have twice delayed the signing of a final deal.



Sudan factions strike deal to form new govt

Deadlocked in perennial negotiation back and forth between its military and civilian political parties, Sudan may see a new civilian government…

see more

The agreement, which provides for the formation of a civilian government and is strongly supported by the international community, is meant to end a political vacuum that followed an October 2021 coup.

The signing was postponed for a second time late on Wednesday as the army and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued negotiations over what commitments they would make on military restructuring.

Call for protests in Sudan as deal on civilian rule delayed again https://t.co/mp2mjHiCxX

— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 7, 2023

The agreement faces opposition from pro-democracy “resistance committees” that reject negotiations with the military and have led anti-military protests since the coup, which derailed a previous political transition.

They held the largest mass demonstrations seen this year across Sudan on Thursday to mark the fourth anniversary of a 2019 sit-in that led to the overthrow of long-time autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Tensions between the army and RSF have come to the surface in recent weeks over the proposed timeline for the integration of the RSF into the military, political and military sources say. The army wants two years, while the RSF says 10 years are required and that restructuring should include internal reform within the army, according to the sources.

‘Sowing discord’



The Interim leadership of the military is also an issue. The RSF has suggested that the incoming civilian head of state under the deal be included in a joint council of the army and RSF generals.

In a statement commemorating the April 6 sit-in anniversary, army chief and Sovereign Council head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said he remained committed to the political process and that the delay was needed to “lay solid frameworks that preserve the momentum of the revolution”.

Sudanese leaders have again postponed the signing of a final agreement to re-establish a civilian government, as differences within military factions intensify.

Sudan has been in political crisis since October 2021.

✍️ https://t.co/XDLH1Jg75f pic.twitter.com/ARWXAFls1D

— BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) April 7, 2023

In a separate statement, RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said he was also committed to coming to a final deal.

Protesters could be heard chanting “no militia can rule a country” in central Khartoum. Huge crowds blocked main roads and marched in several cities, facing heavy tear gas fired by the security forces. Many were seen breaking their Ramadan fasts in the street, according to Reuters reporters.

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), a coalition of civilian parties that back the deal, blamed the postponement on elements of Bashir’s outlawed National Congress Party, who in recent weeks have made public appearances in Ramadan banquets and other events.

“We know that elements of the deposed regime are actively trying to spoil the political process and sow discord between military institutions,” prominent civilian politician and FFC leader Khalid Omer Yousif told Reuters.

Tribal leaders who say they feel excluded from the planned deal have threatened to block roads into Khartoum and in eastern Sudan, while rebel groups that supported the coup have warned of “chaos” if it goes ahead.