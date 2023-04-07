Peace in Europe starts with a free Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya

Belarus has been under the thumb of a single ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka since the country established the office of the president in 1994. However, after more than 20 years in power, his authority came under threat when Belarusian citizens seemed to side with a growing opposition movement led by Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was imprisoned soon after gaining popularity. To talk about the current situation in Belarus, TVP World invited his wife and current Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Sergei Tikhanovsky’s wife became the Belarusian opposition leader and main candidate in the 2020 elections one day after the Central Election Commission denied her husband’s application to become a presidential candidate. “It was so important for me to show to Sergei that what he was doing (…) is important for me as well,” she said.

Meet @Tsihanouskaya. By imprisoning her husband, far from silencing her, it did the opposite. But rather than political ambition, it was love which made her step forward. It was love that made her the symbol of freedom and change for #Belarus🇧🇾.

Wᴀᴛᴄʜ ᴛʜᴇ ᴠɪᴅᴇᴏ ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/WTGtszvOnB

— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) April 6, 2023

After Lukashenka rigged the 2020 elections Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya declared herself the de facto President-Elect, and was recognized as such by the Western community, but had to go into exile to escape from Lukashenka’s vengeance.

Repressions in Belarus could amount to crimes against humanity: report

A report published on Friday by the United Nations Rights Office said that human rights violations carried out by Belarusian authorities, including…

see more

Tsikhanouskaya, and the democratic Belarusian opposition, are now stationed in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius. “Lithuania and Poland were the first countries that clearly showed their pro-democratic position. Hundreds of thousands of people found safe heaven in Poland and Lithuania,” she stressed.

The Belarusian opposition leader emphasized that democratic Belarus is against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that she understands how the international community is now focused on Kyiv instead of Minsk.

On the other hand, she also pointed out that “without free Belarus, there can’t be a peaceful and secure region.”

Concluding the interview, Tsikhanouskaya stressed that the Belarusian regime has to be dismantled to build a new security architecture of Eastern Europe.