Belarus deploys tanks near Lithuanian border: report

On April 6 during the night Belarus deployed at least a dozen tanks and other military equipment near the border with Lithuania, according to the independent monitoring project Belaruski Hajun, which monitors military movements in Belarus.

The tanks were transported to the Gudogaje station, which is about nine kilometers from the border with Lithuania. The train carried at least twenty units of military equipment, including 10 to15 T-72B tanks, armored personnel carriers, and infantry fighting vehicles, added Belaruski Hajun

The equipment belongs to the 120th brigade of the Belarusian Armed Forces, stationed in Minsk. On Thursday, soldiers from one of the mechanized battalions of the 120th brigade were deployed as well.

Earlier this week, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that it was launching another combat readiness check of part of the armed forces. As part of this action, soldiers were to be deployed to training grounds and in the field. At the same time, joint military exercises between the Belarusian and Russian armies are taking place in Belarus until April 10.