Ukrainian prospective F-16 pilots complete skill assessment with high marks

The U.S. has given a high assessment as to the skills of two Ukrainian pilots who could possibly train on F-16. Their commander further said the much-desired F-16 fighter jets are “four or five times” more effective than the Soviet-era planes currently used by Ukraine.

First Polish jets reach Ukraine

The first of a number of Polish MiG-29 combat aircraft have arrived in Ukraine, an aide to the Polish president said on Monday.

“We believed that our pilots would show their [skill] level, and it really happened. Two pilots successfully passed the test in the United States,” said Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported Ukrainska Pravda.

“The assessment given was quite high, and at the end of the report [it is indicated.] that a retraining program for Ukrainian pilots to master F-16 jets could be significantly reduced compared to standard pilot training programs,” Ihnat said.

Serhiy Holubtsov, one of the most senior commanders in the Air Force, said that the two Ukrainian pilots had undergone tests in the U.S. to assess their skills, which he said were “successful” and could lead to a “significant shortening” of the training time required for Ukrainian pilots.

He did not say how long that revised training time might be.

Ukraine’s Air Force stressed on numerous occasions that it needs modern fourth-generation multi-purpose fighter jets, such as F-16s, to gain an air advantage over the Russians. The U.S., however, has ruled out sending F-16 jets to Ukraine for now, and U.S. officials have estimated the most expeditious time needed for training and delivery at 18 months.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, called on NATO to create an “aircraft coalition” and provide Ukraine with modern fourth-generation multi-purpose fighter jets capable of protecting Ukrainian airspace.

Any coalition of F-16 donors would likely be reliant on backing from the U.S.

Aircraft coalition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his Wednesday visit to Poland, that he believed Warsaw would take a leading role in forming a “coalition” of Western powers supplying warplanes to Ukraine.

Warsaw helped galvanize support for supplies of tanks earlier this year.

NATO members Poland and Slovakia recently began to hand over MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, as Kyiv prepares for a much-vaunted counter-offensive to retake territory occupied by Russia. During Zelenskyy’s visit, Poland pledged 10 further MiG-29s to Ukraine on top of the four already provided.

Holubtsov said that while donations of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets were an “important step”, the planes did not fully meet Ukraine’s battlefield requirements, describing the F-16 as “four or five times” more effective than the Soviet-era planes.

“The F-16 is a fighter that has become a multirole aircraft that can fulfill the entire spectrum of airborne tasks. The MiG-29 unfortunately, is [an aircraft] from the last century,” he said on national television on Thursday