Facebook and Twitter obliged to abide by gov’t fact checkers in India

India adjusted its IT law on Thursday to prevent Facebook, Twitter and other social media firms from publishing, hosting or sharing false or misleading information about “any business” of the government.

The companies will be required to depend on New Delhi’s own fact-checking division to determine the legitimacy of any claim.

Failure to abide by the rule, which also impacts internet service providers, risks the firms losing their safe harbour protections.

The law, first proposed in January this year, assigns a division of the government arbitrary powers to decide the authenticity of online content and bypasses the principles of natural justice, said New Delhi-headquartered digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation.

India is a key overseas market for Facebook, Twitter and Google. Facebook and Google have pumped over USD 15 billion into India over the past decade in an effort to corner the last great growth market.

Their services now encompass over half a billion users in India. The giants have previously pushed back against several of the Indian government’s proposals.

Thursday’s amendment also cracks down on online games offering betting services with new rules requiring self-regulatory bodies to ban apps that offer the practice of wagering.