Biden’s report on Afghanistan withdrawal points blame at Trump

President Joe Biden’s administration released a summary of after-action reports on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that laid blame on his predecessor Donald Trump, saying “there were no signs that more time, more funds or more Americans” could have fundamentally changed the trajectory.

The 12-page document said the administration, in a lesson learned, now errs on the side of “aggressive communication” about risks in a destabilized security environment.

“America is on a stronger strategic footing more capable to support Ukraine and to meet our security commitments around the world, as well as the competition with China, because it is not fighting a ground war in Afghanistan,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said on Thursday.

The White House sharply criticized former president Donald Trump’s administration, saying Biden inherited a chaotic, depleted operation in Afghanistan that crippled its response.

Kirby explained that Biden’s administration was left with a stark choice – withdraw all U.S. forces, or resume fighting with the Taliban.

The Taliban overran Afghanistan in August 2021 as the former Western-backed government in Kabul collapsed with surprising speed and the last U.S. troops withdrew. Under Biden’s Republican predecessor Trump, the U.S. made a deal with the Islamist Taliban to withdraw all American forces.