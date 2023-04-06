Eastern Express 06.04

The Kremlin has already begun preparations for the presidential elections to be held in the spring of 2024. But the participation of incumbent President Vladimir Putin, who is eligible for re-election under Russia’s amended constitution, remains an open question. The dress rehearsal before the presidential election, both in terms of organization and program, will be the regional elections this autumn. Officials in the presidential administration are assuming that despite the war the elections will take place as planned. TVP World prepared a report and invited Zygmunt Dzięciołowski, Founding Editor of OpenDemocracy Russia, to shed more light on the issue.