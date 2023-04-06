There are 70 million people fewer in Poland because of WWII, AI calculates

Experts have raised the alarm about the rapid development of artificial intelligence, warning that it might get out of hand. Well, the government in Berlin should join the growing crowd of those who may want to clamp down on the project, since it has made some uncomfortable calculations about the effects of Germany’s genocidal policies against the Poles during World War II.

The Jan Karski Institute for War Issues is a Polish state institution established in 2021 for

conducting scientific research in the field of war losses inflicted on the Polish state and its citizens during World War II (1939-1945) and the long-term consequences of that conflict.

The institute published a lengthy report on Poland’s wartime losses in September last year. The report is being used as the basis for the Polish claim to war reparations against Germany, an issue that had never been settled after the war.

Poland claims in excess of USD 1.5 trillion for losses sustained during the conflict that began with the joint German-Soviet invasion of Poland. The figure may be astronomical, but the calculations behind it are very grounded. You can read the abridged report here here.

The researchers at the institute had the bright idea to see if the meticulous work they conducted could have been made any easier by the recent developments in AI, and so they asked ChatGPT a question: what would be the population of Poland if Germany (and the Soviets) had not invaded the country in 1939 and subjected it to almost six years of brutal occupation and genocide.

107.2 million. That is almost exactly 70 million less than the 37.75 million counted by the 2021 national census.

Now, ChatGPT is no dummy, and it does know how to cover its shiny robot’s… behind. It did make a caveat that different “fertility rates’ migration patterns, and other historical events” could possibly result in a different figure in real life.

It also needs to be noted that the 11,200,000 people Poland lost included Poles, Jews, Ukrainians, Belrusians, and other sorts of ethnic minorities, that had died as a result of the war but could have found themselves outside of the Polish borders.

But the territories in the east that belonged to Poland prior to World War II are home to some 10 million people. Several million people around the world are descended from those who had to leave Poland as a result of the war directly, and could not return home after it became a Soviet satellite state, or were forced out or fled during communism.

But as the old saying goes “Whosoever saves a single life, saves an entire universe” – actually, that is the motto of the Yad Vashem Institute.

What can one say about someone who takes even a single life? Or better a state responsible for the deaths of millions?

So however you look at it, whether the calculation is off by a dozen million people in one direction or another, the number provided by ChatGPT can certainly serve as some food for thought.