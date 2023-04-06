President dismisses minister of agriculture in gov’t reshuffle

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has recalled Henryk Kowalczyk from the post of agriculture and rural development minister, and appointed him deputy prime minister.

The president also appointed Robert Telus new agriculture minister at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Thursday.

Telus, a ruling Law and Justice (PiS) MP, is the head of the Sejm, lower house of parliament, agriculture committee. In 2021, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appointed him member of his council of political advisers.

Kowalczyk tendered his resignation on Wednesday. It came amid protests by farmers over the import of grain from Ukraine. The Ukrainian grain is cheaper than Polish and rather than being exported to a third country has been bought up by companies in Poland. As a result silos are full and Polish farmers are unable to sell their grain.

“I have tendered my resignation from the function of minister of agriculture and rural development seeing that the basic demand of farmers will not be met by the European Commission (EC),” Kowalczyk said.

Kowalczyk, who was appointed to head the agriculture ministry in October 2021, explained that the EC had published plans to extend the excise-free and quota-free import of Ukrainian grain for another year, until June 2024.