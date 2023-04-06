Paris pension protestors invade building of USD 10 trillion asset manager

Dozens of trade unionists railing against French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension overhaul briefly invaded the central Paris building in which U.S.-based investment firm BlackRock, has an office, chanting slogans and setting off firecrackers.

The union action in the historical Centorial building near Paris’ Grand Boulevards area, targeted BlackRock because of its private pension fund activity, protester Françoise Onic, 51, told Reuters.

The action came on an 11th day of nationwide union-organised strikes and demonstrations against the government’s plan to increase the retirement age by two years to 64.

Unlike many other European countries in which pensions are at least partially financed by private pension funds, France has a system whereby the contributions of those who are currently working directly fund the pensions of those now in retirement.

The government says change is needed to keep the pension system in the black.

Loudly singing the French anti-pension reform protester’s favourite slogan “On est la” (“we are here”) the demonstrators left the building after about half an hour, leaving its large atrium filled with acrid smoke from the firecrackers.

🔴 Les cheminots envahissent la multinationale #BlackRock contre la réforme des retraites. #greve6avril pic.twitter.com/L4wxsR025E

— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) April 6, 2023

BlackRock is the world’s largest money manager, overseeing around USD 10 trillion in investments. BlackRock also runs technology platform Aladdin that oversees more than USD 21 trillion in assets.

France’s Constitutional Council will decide on April 14 whether to validate the pension reforms, making them law, or to strike down parts or the entirety of them.