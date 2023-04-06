Russian prosecutors seek 25 years for oppositionist

Russian prosecutors requested a 25-year prison sentence for opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is on trial for treason, his lawyer Maria Eismont said. She added that the process is moving unexpectedly fast, as the next hearing is scheduled for April 7.

Kara-Murza, who is also being charged with running an undesirable organization and spreading false information about the Russian army, will remain in custody until August 27.

In March the United States imposed sanctions on six Russians it said were involved in the arrest, prosecution, or abuse of Kara-Murza, who was detained last year after speaking out against what Moscow has been calling a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“The United States reiterates its call for Kara-Murza’s immediate and unconditional release and is committed to ensuring that Vladimir Putin’s attempts to silence critics will not succeed,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Kara-Murza, who holds both British and Russian citizenship and was a pallbearer at the 2018 funeral of U.S. Senator John McCain, was a close aide to opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in central Moscow in 2015.

Twice, in 2015 and 2017, Kara-Murza became suddenly ill in what he said were poisonings by the Russian security services, on both occasions falling into a coma before eventually recovering. The Kremlin denied any involvement.

The oppositionist has pushed for the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Britain to use Magnitsky-style sanctions to target human rights abusers and corrupt actors in Russia, the Treasury Department said.