Cieszyński is a secretary of state at the Prime Minister's Office and the government cybersecurity commissioner.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has appointed Janusz Cieszyński as the new digitalisation minister.

Cieszyński is a secretary of state at the Prime Minister’s Office and the government cybersecurity commissioner.

In 2018-2020, he was deputy health minister responsible for computerisation of the healthcare sector.