Bulgaria closes sea and river ports to Russian ships

Bulgarian sea and river ports will be closed to ships registered in the Russian maritime register starting from April 8, regardless of what flag they fly, the Bulgarian Maritime Administration announced.

The ban on Russian ships entering Bulgarian ports came into force in April 2022, but the new regulations are aimed at tightening restrictions so that Russian vessels flying flags of other countries cannot enter Bulgarian ports.

The new law was issued “in order to prohibit the entry of ships flying the flag of the Russian Federation as well as ships that changed the flag and registered under the flag of any other country after February 24, 2022,” the Bulgarian Maritime Administration announced.

The decision is also designed to make Bulgaria comply more closely with the sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Council in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.