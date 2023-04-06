Poles detained in Afghanistan back in Poland says ministry spokesperson

Ministry spokesman Łukasz Jasina confirmed on Thursday that two Polish citizens mentioned in a report by the Polish broadcaster Radio Zet had been held in Afghanistan, released and then returned to Poland.

Radio Zet, a private Polish broadcaster, had reported on Thursday that the two Poles, aged 22 and 24, had been released along with three British citizens who had been detained on suspicion of spying.

Ministry spokesman Łukasz Jasina confirmed on Thursday that two Polish citizens mentioned in a report by the Polish broadcaster Radio Zet had been held in Afghanistan, released and then returned to Poland. As he explained, the Poles were set free in mid-March, thanks to the negotiations of the Polish side in agreement with the EU delegation.