Polish companies to rebuild public infrastructure in Ukraine

Mykola Kalyeniak/PAP

The reconstruction of public infrastructure in Ukraine after the war will be one of the first projects in which Polish companies will take part, the Polish government spokesman has said.

“Let me confirm that the rebuilding of public infrastructure in Kharkiv, among other places, will be amid the first projects which will be carried out by Polish companies,” Piotr Mueller told reporters on Thursday.

Poland and Ukraine signed on Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation on the reconstruction of war-devastated Ukraine. The document was signed in the presence of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Warsaw.

Mueller said that all details would be presented soon as talks regarding specific contracts were still under way.

Asked about Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in the arms industry and the possibility of moving part of the Ukrainian production to Poland, Mueller said that “talks regarding joint production of weapons have been going on,” but admitted that they were slightly more complicated.

“I cannot present any final decisions regarding this subject now,” he said.

Mueller also stated that the Polish government had decided to increase production capacities of the state Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and that that it had adopted a resolution on the national ammunition programme designed to increase its production in Poland.

“Ukraine continues to buy certain equipment from the PGZ. Our decision to increase ammunition production capacities in our plants is also arousing interest in Ukraine,” Mueller concluded.