Belarus sentences once-time presidential candidate to 18 months in prison

A Belarus court on Thursday sentenced a politician, who stood against leader Alexander Lukashenka in a disputed presidential election in 2020, to 18 months in prison on Thursday, for taking part in widespread protests against the result of the vote.

Belarus court sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years in prison

A court in Belarus has sentenced exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison in absentia, the state news agency Belta…

see more

Andrey Dzmitryeu (Andrei Dmitrev), 41, who also led an anti-Lukashenka social movement, was sentenced in the capital Minsk, the Viasna human rights group said. He pleaded guilty to participating in the protests.

🤡 The Investigative Committee of Belarus accused ex-presidential candidate Andrei Dmitriev of rioting during the 2020 protests and of "contacts with the West" in particular with Hillary Clinton.

The Investigative Committee published a photo of Dmitriev with Clinton as evidence. pic.twitter.com/DpxMp2UJJl

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 13, 2023

Months of unrest swept across Belarus after official results showed Lukashenka won the August 2020 election in a landslide. Independent rights monitors said the poll was neither free nor fair, and the European Union ended up imposing sanctions on Belarus for the “repression and election falsification”.

Authorities in the country, which relies on Moscow for political and financial backing, have since led a crackdown against Lukashenko’s opponents, and thousands have fled abroad.

Human rights groups say there are around 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus.