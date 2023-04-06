Polish companies to rebuild Ukraine’s public infrastructure

One of the first projects connected to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in which Polish companies will participate, is to be the project to rebuild public infrastructure, among others, in Khakiv, spokesperson for the Polish government, Piotr Müller, said on Thursday.

“I confirm that one of the first projects connected to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in which Polish companies will participate will be the project to rebuild public infrastructure, among others, in Khakiv,” Piotr Müller, spokesperson for the government, told the press on Thursday.

“As for the details, we will present them soon, because naturally right now the contract negotiations are still underway,” he added.

Questioned on the cooperation of Polish and Ukrainian arms industries, and whether it would be possible to transfer some of Ukraine’s weapons manufacturing to Poland, Müller said that he had no “final decisions in that field” to announce, as “various talks about joint weapons manufacture [are underway], but these are slightly more complex”.

Müller stressed that the Polish government is simultaneously “increasing the manufacturing capabilities of PGZ”, which is the state-owned armaments manufacturing holding.

He also pointed out that the cabinet has adopted the National Ammunition Program resolution, aimed at boosting Poland’s munitions manufacturing capabilities.

“Ukraine is ordering specific equipment with PGZ, and the fact that our armaments manufacturers are increasing the ammunition production capabilities, also piques Ukraine’s interest,” Müller said.