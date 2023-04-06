Sanna Marin resigns from her post as Finnish Prime Minister

Sanna Marin resigned from her post as Finland’s Prime Minister on Thursday. After losing the election until a new government coalition is formed, its cabinet will act as a technical government.

Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin will step down as the leader of the Social Democratic party, she announced during a press conference…

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto accepted the resignation and thanked Marin for her work “in these difficult years”.

The majority of the Finnish media called Marin’s resignation the “end of an era” remembering the milestones of her tenure: the fear-inducing coronavirus conferences, the decision to join NATO, and a party scandal involving the Prime Minister.

“At 34, Marin became the youngest politician to hold the position of head of government and quickly became the most famous Prime Minister in the world, and in every corner of the globe,” emphasizes Yle website. It also noted that the “party scandal” which forced Marin to take a drug test had only increased her popularity. She became “a cool politician” and her style was widely commented on by fashion magazines.

“Helsingin Sanomat” daily claims that Marin’s rhetoric related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine aligned with the Baltic countries and Poland. Her statement on the Finnish F/A-18 Hornet jet fighters was considered as a “promise” of handing them over to Ukraine. However, the issue was quickly hushed up by the president and other politicians from her ministries.