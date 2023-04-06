Central bank head says inflation falling according to plan

"At the central bank, we're very satisfied that the inflation projection that our bank presented is materialising," Glapiński said.

Poland’s inflation is rapidly falling from its record-high level in line with the National Bank of Poland’s (NBP) projections, the NBP head has said.

Adam Glapiński held a press conference on Thursday following the NBP’s Monetary Policy Council’s Wednesday decision to keep all interest rates unchanged for the seventh month running, with the reference interest rate remaining at 6.75 percent.

Poland’s CPI inflation declined to 16.2 percent year on year in March from 18.4 percent in February, but increased by 1.1 percent month on month. Such inflation levels were last seen in Poland in the second half of the 1990s.

“At the central bank, we’re very satisfied that the inflation projection that our bank presented is materialising,” Glapiński said. “Indeed, there has been a rapid downward movement from the plateau that we were speaking about.”

According to the NBP’s March projection, the annual average CPI growth will fall between 10.2 and 13.5 percent in 2023, with 50-percent probability.

“One should keep in mind that our predictions are based on the information that we have at a given moment,” the central bank president said.

However, Poland’s core inflation, which excludes food and energy that are the most volatile inflation components, will likely increase in March, Glapiński said.

“We don’t have the data yet to say what the March inflation was,” Glapiński said. “However, it could have slightly increased.”

In February, core inflation went up to 12.0 percent year on year from 11.7 percent in January.