China should ‘think twice’ about Taiwan invasion, U.S. warns

United States House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said on Thursday that the U.S. wants China to “think twice about invading Taiwan”, as he led a delegation of U.S. lawmakers into Taipei for a three-day visit, following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.



“We’re not going to let this intimidation get to us. I think the meetings we are going to have here are going to be very important in terms of the next leadership,” said McCaul.

During the trip, the two delegations will discuss strengthening the countries’ economic and defence relationship amid growing threats from China.

A spokesperson from China’s foreign ministry denounced the meeting, accusing the United States of colluding with separatists seeking “Taiwan independence” and breaching its commitments over the island.

Taiwan Strait security

Stability in the Taiwan Strait is of paramount importance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Nobody should unilaterally change the status quo by threat of force in this region, and tensions should be resolved through dialogue, von der Leyen said.

French president Emmanuel Macron and the head of the European Commission flew into Beijing on Wednesday and had a meeting with the Chinese president Xi Jinping on Thursday