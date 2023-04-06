Germany’s financial companies are disliked 20 pct more than usual: report

Complaints from consumers about banks and other financial firms in Germany rose by a fifth in 2022, official data shows, as regulators flex their muscles to shore up trust in the sector.

Survey reveals German police prejudice against Muslims and homeless

A survey carried out in Germany shows anti-Muslim and anti-homeless prejudices to be present among law enforcement officers. 15 percent of those…

see more

BaFin, Germany’s financial watchdog received 15,000 complaints from consumers in Europe’s largest economy about their banks and other financial service providers last year, up from 12,500 in 2021.

The financial watchdog has been increasing its focus on consumer protection in the wake of the collapse of Wirecard, the blue-chip payment company that folded in an accounting scandal.

What’s to dislike?

Criticisms include long processing times for account closures, changes to terms and conditions, and shrinking branch networks, according to officials, bankers, and consumer protection advocates.

“It cannot be that financial institutions are doing well because they treat their customers badly,” Chan-Jae Yoo, a BaFin official, said in an interview.

A study this year by EY found 25 percent of those surveyed in Germany trust financial firms, 31 percent do not, and 44 percent are undecided.