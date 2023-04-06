Gambia confirms bird flu on wild bird reserve

Gambia has confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a wild bird reserve, located approximately 20 kilometers from the capital Banjul, according to a statement issued by the country’s ministry of agriculture.



The virus was detected after reports of unusual deaths among wild birds, with samples collected from the Tanji Bird Reserve and sent to a laboratory in Dakar.

Gambian authorities are working to reduce the risk of infection and prevent transmission to poultry. This comes just a week after neighboring Senegal reported an outbreak of the disease on a poultry farm.

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been spreading around the world in the past year, killing more than 200 million birds, sending egg prices rocketing and raising concern among governments about human transmission.

The outbreak on the poultry farm in Potou killed 500 birds, while the remaining animals in the 11,400-strong flock were culled. Over 1,700 wild bird deaths have also been recorded in Senegal.