Tunisia’s president rejects USD 1.9 bln bailout package

Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, has rejected the terms of a USD 1.9 bln International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package, suggesting that subsidy cuts could lead to public unrest.

Although Tunisia had previously agreed to the terms of the package, the country has missed key commitments, and its financial situation is diverging from the figures used in the agreement.

The IMF loan is critical to avoiding a full-blown balance of payments crisis for the country, as foreign loan repayments are due later this year and credit ratings agencies have warned that Tunisia may default.

However, Saied said he would not accept “diktats” and claimed that public peace was not a game, referencing deadly riots in 1983 that occurred after the government raised the price of bread.

When asked about alternatives to the IMF loan, the president replied that Tunisians must rely on themselves. Saied seized most powers in 2021, shutting down parliament, appointing a new government, and ruling by decree to tackle the country’s corruption problems.

The president has blamed Tunisia’s economic problems on corruption and rejected foreign interference.