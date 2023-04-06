Calls to rename Ghetto Uprising square after doubt cast over its current namesake

The Jewish Historical Institute is now calling for the square to be renamed in honour of Rachel Auerbach, a member of the Oneg Shabbat group, a social activist who ran a people's kitchen in the Warsaw Ghetto, and documented the Holocaust.

CC BY-SA 3.0/Jewish Historical Institute

A woman who played a significant role in documenting the atrocities of the Warsaw Ghetto is being proposed as the new namesake for a square in the former ghetto.

Currently named after Mieczysław Apfelbaum, the Jewish Historical Institute has called into question Apfelbaum’s existence as a leader of Jewish fighters during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943, suggesting he may have been nothing more than a myth.

As part of their efforts to rectify the historical record, the Institute is now calling for the square to be renamed in honour of Rachel Auerbach, a member of the Oneg Shabbat group, a social activist who ran a people’s kitchen in the Warsaw Ghetto, and documented the Holocaust.

After escaping from the ghetto, she cooperated with the Jewish and Polish underground.

Auerbach was a Polish-Israeli writer, historian, translator, and psychologist who published in three languages: Polish, Yiddish, and Hebrew.

She headed the people’s kitchen on Leszno street for three years and worked with Emanuel Ringelblum in creating the UNESCO-listed Ringelblum Archive.

The square sits in the former ghetto, in the western part of Warsaw’s Muranów district, between Pawia, Smocza and Dzielna streets.

At the end of last year, the Institute invited people in Warsaw to sign a petition to change its name and has so far managed to gather the 200 signatures of locals needed.