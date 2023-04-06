Japan’s vending machine bears meat

In an attempt at an out-of-the-box promotion, one remote Japanese town came up with a novel idea to sell wild bear meat provided by local hunters in a vending machine. For tourists – an interesting curiosity, for Japanese citizens – another vending cuisine.

Japan has long been known for its strange vending machines, offering exotic items such as surgical masks, edible insects, and even whale meat.

However, the vending machine in Semboku, northern Japan, takes things a notch further by offering meat from wild Asian black bears, killed by local hunters who set up traps around the rural town or in the mountains.

“The reason we set up a vending machine is that bear meat isn’t very common to see outside of this town, so we want tourists who come to visit in town to buy it. Bear meat is very rare so I hope people would appreciate the chance to purchase it,” Daishi Sato, who set up the vending machine outside his soba restaurant near the local Tazawako train station said.

Each pack of bear meat, provided by members of a local hunting association, costs USD 16.75 per 250 grams. According to Sato, he sells around seven to 10 packets weekly, although the supply may run out due to hunting restrictions.

Once sold out, the machine will also not be restocked until June when hunting can be allowed to resume, added Sato.

The dangers of bear encounters in Japan increasing

Bear attacks on humans are an increasing problem in parts of rural Japan due to a shortage of food in the mountains, leading the animals to venture into inhabited areas to forage.

In 2022, 75 people in Japan were injured due to bear encounters and two were killed, according to government data. One of the deaths was in Akita.

Sato said it is local culture for hunters to share a rare catch with their families and friends, so many Semboku residents have tasted bear meat.