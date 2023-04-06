European security needs Ukrainian victory, PM says

Rafał Guz/PAP

In order for Europe to be secure we must ensure that Ukraine wins the war with Russia, Poland’s prime minister said on Thursday in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.

Mateusz Morawiecki, in Moldova for talks with the country’s prime minister, Dorin Recean, said the country was similarly affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Poland.

“Today, faced with Russia’s attack on Ukraine, we encounter similar problems, challenges, risks and threats… Both our countries live in the shadow of this war, for over a year we have had to deal with its consequences,” Morawiecki said at a press conference after the talks with Recean.

He added that both Moldova and Poland were striving to aid Ukraine and Ukrainian war refugees.