Reconstruction cooperation deal with Ukraine groundbreaking, says minister

Waldemar Buda and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed the document in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s development and technology minister has described a new Polish-Ukrainian memorandum of cooperation on the reconstruction of war-devastated Ukraine as “groundbreaking.”

On Thursday, the Polish minister said the memorandum gives Poland the basis for very close cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

He explained that the document guarantees Poland’s access to tenders, orders, information about actions taken as part of the post-war reconstruction, as well as to the bodies that will decide on them.

“This is not to be underestimated. It will benefit us for many months, for many years to come,” Buda said.

According to him, nothing can be rebuilt in Ukraine without using Poland’s logistics and companies.

“Nobody will be bringing elements for the reconstruction of Ukraine from France, because they are in Poland, you can buy them cheaper and transport them easier,” Buda said.

He added that 2,400 Ukrainian companies had “opened” in Poland since the beginning of the war and once it is possible they will return with Polish partners to rebuild Ukraine.