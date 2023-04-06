Delightful one-road village dubbed ‘little Tuscany’ takes internet by storm

With its 6,000 residents living on a single nine-kilometre-long street, Sułoszowa in Lesser Poland is one of the longest so-called ‘streetscapes’, a common name for villages where buildings are positioned directly on one street.

A village in Poland is conquering the internet after a stunning photo was posted online.

Located in the Olkuska Upland, less than 30 km north-west of Krakow, the village’s unusual layout has prompted internet users to call it ‘Little Tuscany’.

Tweeting in early April political scientist Ian Bremmer wrote: “6,000 people live in Soluszowa, Poland. On one single street.”

The tweet, which was accompanied by a bird’s eye view picture has now gone viral amassing over six million views and 49,000 likes.

Users were immediately taken by the stunning shades of green farmland combined with colorful houses scattered evenly along Olkuska-Krakowska street.

While for most the “very unusual” layout stood out, one user said: “Such a cool urban design. Best of both worlds town and rural life combined.”

Not only is the internet delighted with the Polish town, its own inhabitants appear to be, too.

“I wouldn’t trade this place for anything else. It has its own charm and atmosphere. As the saying goes, there’s something about it,” said one of them.

Those looking to visit the town’s impressive fields and housing arrangements can also visit The Red Trail of the Eagles’ Nests, which brings together 14th century castles and strongholds.CC BY-SA 3.0 pl

“The whole place looks the same: there is a house and then a strip of field, hence the beauty of the photos. One has grain, the other has rapeseed, and the third has something else. The colors look beautiful from above,” they continued.

Enthusiasts looking to visit the town’s impressive fields and housing arrangements can also visit The Red Trail of the Eagles’ Nests, which brings together 14th century castles and strongholds.

For believers, along Sułoszowa there is also the “Via Regia” route, which is one of the Ways of St. James leading to the Sanctuary of Santiago de Compostela.