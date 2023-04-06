Relationship with Sweden all-time low: Hungary chief of staff

Hungary’s Chief of Staff for Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that relations between Hungary and Sweden have hit an all-time low. This comes as Sweden seeks Hungary’s support for its bid to join NATO.

Sweden and Finland had applied together to join NATO last year, but Hungary and Turkey have held up Sweden’s application. Both countries have cited grievances over Swedish criticism of Hungary’s record on democracy and the rule of law.

Finland recently joined NATO, prompting U.S. President Joe Biden to call on Turkey and Hungary to conclude their ratification processes for Sweden’s NATO membership “without delay.”

Gergely Gulyas, Orban’s Chief of Staff, reiterated Hungary’s concerns over Sweden’s NATO bid, which he says are shared by the Hungarian government. Gulyas cited the recent joining of a lawsuit against Hungary by Sweden and Finland as further aggravating these worries.

Hungary’s ratification process for NATO has been stalled in parliament since July, with Orban publicly airing concerns about the Nordic countries’ NATO membership for the first time in February.

Among other criticisms, Orban has accused both countries of spreading “outright lies” about the state of democracy in Hungary. Gulyas stated that in the current situation, steps to boost confidence are needed to improve the strained relationship between Sweden and Hungary.