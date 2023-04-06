European Aviation industry braces for holiday chaos

The European aviation industry is bracing for travel disruptions over the Easter holidays as strikes and cancellations cause chaos. The details remain unclear,but airlines have expressed frustration at the escalation of industrial action, particularly as they have been working for months to address labor shortages.

Officials from airlines, airports, and air traffic authorities have warned that disruptions could occur in France, Portugal, Britain, and Germany. The strikes demonstrate how vulnerable the aviation industry remains to external pressures, despite efforts to avoid a repeat of last year’s queues and cancellations.

Nationwide aviation, transport strikes brings Germany to a grinding halt

Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday morning, disrupting millions of commuters and travellers at the…

see more

The European Union’s strict passenger compensation rules have also come under debate as airlines have to pay compensation without receiving compensation for air traffic delays. Consumer groups argue that airlines should be quicker to react and pay compensation, while the BEUC (European consumer lobby)organization suggests that pre-payments for air tickets should be phased out, particularly during times of disruption.

Strikes

France has been hit particularly hard by the strikes, with thousands of hours of delays and airlines being required to cut flights by 20 percent to 30 percent at several airports, including Paris’s Orly.

The disruptions have also coincided with a recovery in travel demand, with departures from Britain during the Easter weekend set to increase 11 percent compared to last year.

The strikes are coinciding with other labor unions from various industries causing travel disruptions across Germany, while in Portugal, border control officers and train workers are set to strike.

Airlines and airports have been criticized for their handling of last year’s air travel surge, and they say they are hamstrung by the fact that they have almost no influence on Europe’s spiraling industrial unrest.

Solutions

Industry experts have called for a new approach to the disputes to minimize the ongoing chaos, with some executives suggesting that a coordinated truce for critical infrastructure would be beneficial.

“We have to ask ourselves whether it would not be better to have a coordinated truce for critical infrastructure. To not have different strikes at different times, which always affect the overall system so strongly,” the head of Frankfurt Airport told Reuters.

On the other hand, some industry experts say there is no way to prevent strikes from happening as transportation workers will never get the salary increase they want.