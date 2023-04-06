Iran, Saudi Arabia endorse re-establishment of ties

Once sworn enemies, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a joint statement on Thursday agreeing to reopen diplomatic representations within the two-month period stipulated in an agreement brokered by China in March.

The two countries will continue coordination to examine ways to expand cooperation, including resuming flights and bilateral visits, in addition to facilitating visas for citizens, they said in the statement.

With China’s mediation, a decision was made last month to restore diplomatic relations between the two most important, feuding Gulf states. This is widely seen as China flexing its diplomatic muscle by resolving a long-standing feud between the two fundamentalist states being at odds also for religious reasons with Saudi Arabia representing the radical Wahhabist Sunni Islam and Iran the Shia offshoot.