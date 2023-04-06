China does not acknowledge Russia’s annexation: Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to the EU, Fu Cong has emphasized that China does not acknowledge Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories and does not provide military aid to Moscow. Fu Cong also stated that China does not recognize Crimea, as well as four other annexed regions of Ukraine, as Russian territory.

The ambassador pointed out however, that China did not condemn Russia’s move because the root causes of the conflict are more complicated than the West says.

The conversation between the ambassador and the New York Times took place before Fu Cong’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who arrived in China for a three-day visit on April 5th.

During the interview, Fu Cong made it clear that Beijing has no intention of taking sides in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He insisted that China is not providing military aid to Moscow and does not support Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Regarding the “no-limit friendship” between Russia and China, which was mentioned in the countries’ joint statement shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, Fu Cong said that it is nothing but rhetoric. He clarified that the declaration did not mean that China would provide military support to Russia in the conflict. Rather, it was intended to indicate a strong bond between the two nations.

Despite this, the ambassador acknowledged that China and Russia have a close relationship, and that the two countries have worked together on a range of issues, including economic cooperation, security, and international politics. He also noted that China and Russia have a long history of diplomatic ties, dating back to the 1950s.

Fu Cong emphasized that China and Russia’s friendship does not mean that China is blindly following Russia’s lead. He noted that China has its own interests and will pursue them independently of its relationship with Russia. In particular, he pointed out that China is committed to its Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to connect China with Europe and other parts of Asia through a network of infrastructure projects.

The ambassador’s comments come amid increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia building up its military presence along the Ukrainian border. The conflict has drawn international attention, with many countries condemning Russia’s actions and calling for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

In response to the ambassador’s remarks, the Kremlin stated that it remains committed to the agreements signed following recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia and China have a strong partnership that covers a wide range of issues.

Despite China’s position on the conflict, the ambassador’s comments suggest that China is unlikely to take a more active role in resolving the conflict. Instead, China is likely to maintain its position of neutrality and continue to pursue its own interests independently of its relationship with Russia.