Perpetrator of Nord Stream sabotage unknown: Swedish prosecutor

The identity of the perpetrator, or perpetrators, of the Nord Stream Russian-German gas pipeline sabotage, which spewed gas into the Baltic last year, remains unknown, Sweden’s prosecution authority, which is investigating the incident, said on Thursday.



“We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

“Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances.”

A series of clandestine bombings and subsequent underwater gas leaks occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines on September 26, 2022. Both pipelines were built to pump Russian gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. The bulk of the infrastructure is owned by the Russian state-owned gas company, Gazprom.

Following the sabotage, Russia rained down accusations on various Western actors, including the U.K.