Putin seeks to consolidate control over Ukraine’s occupied territories

Vladimir Putin is seeking to consolidate control over Ukraine’s occupied territories, and step up repressions, saying the threat is “terrorism”, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed in a recent report.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin framed Russia’s efforts to consolidate control of occupied territories of Ukraine as a matter of internal security and rule of law during a meeting with the Russian National Security Council on April 5,” ISW notes.

⚡️ISW: Putin likely creating conditions for further repressions in occupied territories.

Putin's comments on "terrorism" and security threats are likely meant to set the conditions for further repressions in occupied areas of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War said.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 6, 2023

During the security council, Putin spoke among other things of accelerating the integration of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia into Russia, and demanded that law enforcement control be strengthened in connection with attacks on Russian collaborators, which he described as “terrorist”.

“Putin has notably invoked the concept of “terrorism” and threats to Russian domestic security to justify domestic repressions and is likely setting conditions for further repressions and law enforcement crackdowns in occupied territories using similar framing,” the report stated.

Bakhmut update

ISW also analyzed the Ukrainian president’s statement regarding the situation in the Bakhmut region, where the heaviest frontline fighting has been taking place for months.

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if necessary to avoid encirclement by Russian forces, Ukrainian authorities would take “appropriate decisions” including withdrawing from the area.

NEW: #Ukrainian President Volodymyr #Zelensky stated that Ukrainian forces will withdraw from #Bakhmut to avoid encirclement if necessary, but do not yet assess the need to do so.

Our latest: https://t.co/3kadiNVA8V pic.twitter.com/X0rkS2tWZ9

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) April 6, 2023

“Ukrainian military leadership continues to clearly signal that Ukrainian forces are still not encircled and have the option to withdraw as necessary,” ISW pointed out.

However, the think tank noted that only after a future counteroffensive will it be possible to assess whether the Ukrainian stubborn defense of the city to tie up enemy forces in one location was worth the losses.