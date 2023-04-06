Zelenski decorates four Polish city mayors

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday awarded distinctions to the mayors of four Polish cities – Chelm, Rzeszow, Lublin and Przemysl (southeastern Poland) – the Polish prime minister’s office announced on Thursday morning.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, who attended the decoration ceremony, said there were still unknown challenges ahead of the Ukrainians in their struggle with the Russian invasion.

“We don’t know what lies before us, because the Ukrainian army is fighting courageously and very heroically… for the freedom of Ukraine, for a safe Poland and a safe Europe,” Morawiecki said, as quoted by his office.

These four cities are close to the Polish-Ukrainian border and were the major points of aid for Ukrainian war refugees.

Zelenski arrived in Poland on Wednesday on his first foreign state visit since his country’s invasion by Russia last February.