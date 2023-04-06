Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running for president in 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist, has submitted paperwork to the Federal Election Commission indicating his intent to run for president as a Democrat in 2024. His campaign treasurer, John E. Sullivan confirmed the filing on Wednesday.

Kennedy Jr. is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, the former New York senator, US attorney general, and 1968 presidential candidate, as well as the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy Jr. has a long history of skepticism regarding vaccines and has promoted claims linking vaccines to autism. He founded the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense and has criticized the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including railing against the coronavirus vaccine.

Kennedy Jr. has faced controversy for his anti-vaccine speeches, including an incident in 2022 where he invoked Nazi Germany at an anti-vaccine speech in Washington, DC. His Instagram account was taken down in the previous year for sharing information about the coronavirus and vaccines.

Despite the controversy surrounding his views, Kennedy Jr. announced last month on social media that he was considering a presidential run. He encouraged supporters to visit his website and make donations to support his potential candidacy.

Kennedy Jr. has experience as an environmental lawyer and worked with a group that led the Hudson River cleanup. He also co-founded an environmental law firm and worked for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The 2024 Democratic presidential race is just beginning to take shape, with President Joe Biden expected to announce his bid for a second term. Marianne Williamson, an author, launched a second long-shot campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination last month.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump has announced his intention to run for the White House, and other well-known contenders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, are weighing their own bids.