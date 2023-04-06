EC’s von der Leyen and France’s Macron arrive in China to ‘de-risk’ ties

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Thursday in Beijing to discuss technology exports, Ukraine, and other topics relevant to recent disputes between China and the West. The EC head is later scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Last week von der Leyen, who is visiting China for the first time since becoming European Commission president more than three years ago, said the EU must “de-risk” ties with Beijing, including limiting Chinese access to sensitive technology and reducing reliance on China for key inputs.

EU-China relations are extensive and complex.

How we manage them will impact EU prosperity and security.

I am in Beijing to discuss this relationship – and its future – with President Xi and Premier Li. pic.twitter.com/mgl6B49KXk

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 6, 2023

Europe’s relations with China have soured in recent years, first due to a stalled investment pact in 2021 and then Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

A joint visit

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived one day ahead of the EC president. Both Macron and von der Leyen have said they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace in Ukraine, or at least deter Beijing from directly supporting its big power ally in the conflict.

The talks come amid Chinese protests against U.S.-led technology-export restrictions, which it views as part of a broader effort by Washington to contain the rise of what is now the world’s second-largest economy.