‘You can always count on Poland’: Duda; ‘Together we are stronger’: Zelenskyy

Polish President Andrzej Duda praised the personal heroism displayed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and by his people at large. This was followed by a speech delivered by the President of Ukraine. The official visit to Warsaw is one of the few foreign trips the Ukrainian leader has ventured on since the start of the war over a year ago.

The Polish President began his speech by reminiscing about the last meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart before the war. Aware of the impending Russian invasion, Zelenskyy had then told him that this may be their last meeting, but at the same time declared that if the Russians think they can easily capture Kyiv, they should think better about it.

“I responded back then: ‘Volodymyr, we will see each other many more times’,” reminisced the Polish leader, stressing: “You can always count on Poland.”

“And that is what happened. Ukraine is heroically defending itself for over 400 days and we, Poles, have kept our word. You can always count on Poland!” said Duda, emphasizing they had met many times since.

President Duda expressed pride in being able to welcome Zelenskyy to the Polish capital.

“Dear Volodymyr, today you are welcomed by the whole of Poland, welcomed by Poles, welcomed by Ukrainians, your compatriots, who are our guests. We are happy to have you with us!”

Warning of Russian imperialism

President Duda recollected the words of the late President of Poland, Lech Kaczyński, who was in Tbilisi in 2008, amid the Russian invasion of the country, and warned the world of Russian imperialism rearing its ugly head again, saying that Ukraine, the Baltic States, and Poland might be next.

“But he also said back then, that ‘Central Europe has courageous leaders’. In that respect too, he was right!” remarked the Polish President.

“A courageous leader is with us today,” pointing out how President Zelenskyy had refused to leave Kyiv in spite of the approaching of Russian troops and served as an inspiration to Ukrainians to fight back and for the whole world to support Ukraine and “stand up to Russian lies and disinformation and showed the world the truth about the Russian aggression”.

Poland’s President said that in order to be able to defend themselves, Ukrainians need support in the form of weapons deliveries, something that Poland has been doing since day one and continues to do.

Duda stressed that at this very moment, Ukrainian soldiers are laying down their lives in defense of their country with a dedication that is ever so impressive. He also referred to the support they are receiving from Ukrainian society, which refused to be terrorized into surrender by the Russian’s strategy of deliberately targeting their civilian infrastructure. The Polish President stated, that this as all other war crimes will be punished.

As President Duda pointed out, Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own independence. Their struggle shields the rest of Europe, and so Poland will continue to support Ukraine, and he called for the entire world to do the same.

Reconciled nations

President Duda addressed the Polish people thanking them for the solidarity they showed to the Ukrainian people who sought refuge in Poland.

“In the hour of trial we, Poles, extended a hand to our brothers in need. We opened our hearts and immediately rushed with assistance, accepting the neighbors fleeing from war into our homes, helping them with transport, organizing collections, and charity runs, donating goods, and shipping them to Ukraine, to those who needed them most. And we continue to do it today still,” he said.

The Russian aggression has marked a historic breakthrough in Polish-Ukrainian relations. Although over the decades they have been steadily improving, especially during such moments as the Orange Revolution in 2004, the Maidan Revolution of Dignity in 2013, and then the subsequent Russian annexation of Crimea and the launching of the war in Eastern Ukraine, Poles and Ukrainians have also shared “long centuries of joint history, glorious, but in many moments also extremely difficult, incredibly painful.”

This fraught history is nowadays being used by those who want to “divide and rule” over both Ukrainians and Poles.

“Today too, they are trying to do it, using Poles and Ukrainians as boogeymen, one against the other,” noted President Duda.

“But I am profoundly convinced and have no doubt whatsoever that it will not work,” he added, saying that his message to the Kremlin was “You will not manage to show disagreement between us! You will not manage to divide us! Never again!”

Speaking of the yet far-off perspective for peace, Duda said that it can only be achieved if Ukraine’s freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are respected, and Russian forces have completely withdrawn from the country.

Duda then said that while people around the world may be experiencing war fatigue, especially being exposed to Russian propaganda and disinformation, and some may be calling for peace which would allow Russia to keep some of its ill-gotten gains.

To anyone who would suggest making a peace deal over the Ukrainians’ heads, Duda said:

“Have you been to Bucha, have you been to Borodyanka, have you been to Irpin? No, you have not. Go there. Go there and tell the people, whose loved ones were being murdered, tortured, raped, go and tell them, looking them in the eye, that the sacrifice of their loved ones, their suffering, had no meaning. That everything will be as it was, back to business as usual,” said Duda.

“Well, let me tell you. It cannot be as it was, and it won’t be,” he concluded and added that Ukraine will decide its own fate “now and forever. And we, as its neighbor, will stand on guard.”

“Long live independent Ukraine! Long live Poland!” Duda finished his speech.

When the Ukrainian president ascended the podium to deliver his speech, he was welcomed by a crowd chanting “Long live Poland” in Polish, but resonating with distinctly Ukrainian accents.

When Zelenskyy was about to begin speaking, the crowd then shouted in Ukrainian “Glory to Ukraine!”

“Glory to the heroes!” was the president’s response, met with more “Glory to Ukraine” cries.

“Glory to the heroes, but we could keep doing this until dawn,” quipped Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy began his speech in Polish, greeting the city of Warsaw, the country of Poland, and the “great Polish nation and the great Ukrainian nation”, that are united by “the spirit of freedom, great history, and glorious victory, which we are jointly nearing.”

Zelenskyy said that being in Poland and being able to address the Polish people was a great honor for him, and expressed his gratitude for the help rendered to his country by Poland, including arms shipments.

“There is no more such a power, that could break the Ukrainian-Polish brotherhood. Thanks to that, these words will come true: ‘What the foreign power has seized from us, By saber shall we retake,” quoting the Polish anthem and eliciting a round of applause from the crowd. He followed this up with a corresponding verse from the Ukrainian anthem, which is “We too brothers shall rule in our country”.

“Whenever the Ukrainian flag returns to its rightful place, and the Russian invader flees, the Polish flag grows stronger,” Zelenskyy said.

“Yellow-and-blue [flag colors of Ukraine] and white-and-red [flag colors of Poland], these four colors are stronger than the Russian tricolor. Each battle won by the Ukrainian heroes for our independent state also secures the defense of the Polish independence,” he highlighted, adding that Polish-supplied weapons, such as Krab self-propelled howitzers and Piorun man-portable A-A launchers “in the hands of Ukrainians are restoring the independence to our nation and strengthening your own freedom.”

Zelenskyy said that Russia has attempted, not for the first time, to dominate its neighbors and strip them of independence and national identity, referring to the times of the Tsarist Empire and of Soviet Russia.

“But we stand firm, and we stand with you, Ukrainians and Poles together, side by side,” he said, adding that “tyranny will historically lose when it loses in Ukraine […] all this evil will be the epitaph on the grave of Russian imperialism”.

Zelenskyy also made sure to include a number of references to famous Poles in his speech.

He referred to the 1979 pilgrimage of John Paul II to his homeland, the first after he was elected Pope and while Poland was still under communist rule, when “a great man and a great Pole”, as Zelenskyy called the late Pope, “said, appealing to God: ‘may Your Spirit descend and renew the face of the earth. This earth!’”

“Today it is obvious how generous the Lord was when He heard those words. A free Poland has arisen, and will never fall. A free Ukraine has arisen, and will never fall,” said Zelenskyy.

He then referred to Jerzy Giedroyc, a prominent Polish emigre, who was a vocal advocate of the reconciliation of the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe, saying that “there is no free Poland without a free Ukraine”.

“I would take this further,” said the Ukrainian President. “Russia will not win in Europe when the Ukrainian and the Pole stand side by side. The same way we stand by Poland’s side in this war, so will we enjoy peace together, side by side in all endeavors, together in the EU, together in NATO.”

“It is the continuation of our destiny as free nations, a historical understanding between our nations,” adding that “everything that must be resolved in the interest and for the peace of our societies must be resolved; from co-operation through, economic, and energy co-operation, to the laborious work of historians.”

As the Ukrainian leader stressed, the Polish-Ukrainian solidarity has an impact that affects more than just the two nations. It is of regional importance, primarily for countries of NATO’s eastern flank.

“All together we are stronger; we are stronger when we are free. Being free we can expect a guarantee that Moldova will hold up, that no one will abandon Georgia; we can also be certain that Belarus will also become free,” appealed Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian head of state also spoke of his country’s armed forces’ need for heavy and modern equipment. Poland has been one of the leaders in delivering weapons to Ukraine and an undisputed leader in organizing concerted efforts by Ukraine’s allies to provide more and more modern equipment.

“As your leadership has shown in [organizing] the tank coalition, so too, I believe, will it show in an airplane coalition, because this is a fight for freedom, and it cannot be partially won,” he said.

Ukraine’s President then went on to thank President Duda and the First Lady, as well as all the other Polish officials he met with that day, proceeding to thank the assembled crowds, as well as individual Polish cities which have rendered assistance to the refugees.

This was accompanied by the crowd applauding, and by the time Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to volunteers, the applause had died down somewhat. He also expressed gratitude for all the assistance and opportunities given to Ukrainian refugees, who are legally guaranteed rights and access to services enjoyed by Poles.

“Volunteers deserve better applause than that!” Zelenskyy told the crowd.

He concluded his speech by addressing the Ukrainians living in Poland.

“Dear Ukrainian women and men in Poland, every day we are working to expel the enemy from Ukraine and to restore security to all our cities and all our villages, so that our compatriots, who have found refuge abroad, could return home,” said Zelenskyy.

“Glory to all our soldiers fighting for our and your freedom,” said Zelenskyy, referring to the ancient motto of Polish (as well as Lithuanian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian) insurgents.

“Glory to Ukraine, glory to Poland!”

He concluded the speech and greeted the crowds joined by his wife and the Polish First Couple. He then shook hands with of some of those in the crowd.