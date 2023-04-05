Taiwanese president visits U.S. cementing strong bilateral ties

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior U.S. figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on U.S. soil since 1979, despite threats of retaliation from China which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.



Tsai thanked the U.S. Congress for standing by Taiwan when democracy was under threat.

“I would like to add that we are stronger when we are together,” she said standing side-by-side with McCarthy after their meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

“The friendship between the people of Taiwan and America is a matter of profound importance to the free world. And it is critical to maintain economic freedom, peace and regional stability,” said McCarthy, a Republican who through his House position is number three in the U.S. leadership hierarchy.

“We will honor our obligations and reiterate our commitment to our shared values behind which all Americans are united.”

Growing threat from China



China staged war games around Taiwan last August following the then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, and Taiwan’s defense ministry said a Chinese aircraft carrier group was in the waters off the island’s southeast coast ahead of the meeting between Tsai and McCarthy.

At a news conference in Brussels, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was nothing new in Tsai’s transits and that such stops were “private” and “unofficial.”

“Beijing should not use the transit as an excuse to take any actions to ratchet up tensions, to further push it changing the status quo,” he said.

How will China react?



The meeting is sure to draw a strong reaction from Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its own territory and has vowed to bring it under its control, by force if necessary.

China repeatedly warned against the meeting between McCarthy and Tsai, who is on her first U.S. stopover since 2019, although some analysts expect its reaction to be more moderate than that to Pelosi’s Taipei visit.

A meeting in California is seen as a potentially less provocative alternative to McCarthy visiting Taiwan, something he has said he hopes to do.

Xu Xueyuan, charge d’affaires at China’s Washington embassy, said last week that McCarthy’s meeting with Tsai “could lead to another serious confrontation in the China-U.S. relationship.” On Tuesday, China’s foreign ministry said it would “closely monitor” the meeting and “resolutely defend” Chinese sovereignty.

Since Pelosi’s visit, U.S.-Chinese relations have deteriorated to what some say is their worst level since 1979.

February saw the dramatic shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon that drifted over U.S. territory, and fears have only grown that Beijing may eventually be emboldened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to move militarily against Taiwan.