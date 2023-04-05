Why are the French police so brutal?

The cornerstone of the forces of order on the Seine is the reform made by the collaborationist Vichy government, which merged and centralised them. The system set up then still exists today.

When, after the battle between the forces of law and order and environmentalists on the last weekend of March, clouds of tear gas descended on the fields near Sainte-Soline and the wreckage of burnt-out gendarmerie vehicles caught up with them, the public found spectacular images in the media clearly associated with the traumatic episode of the ‘yellow waistcoats’.

Despite the passage of a few years, we all have images in our minds of the demonstrations when, at the turn of 2018-19, Paris and many other major French cities were plunged into chaos reminiscent of a civil war every weekend. Demonstrations in the thousands, violence from the far left, barricades and buildings burning, shops and banks looted, and on the other side the retort of the forces of order.

A rather brutal retort, if the French Interior Ministry’s figures of 12,000 detainees and 2,000 injured protesters and 1,500 police officers are to be believed. Other sources add to these figures several fatalities, including at least one hit by a police grenade, five severed hands, 29 gouged out eyes, 353 skull wounds and many other serious injuries. Several demonstrators lost an arm or an eye, such as Jérôme Rodrigues, one of the movement’s leaders, whose bearded face with an eye patch became a memetic symbol of contestation.

Human rights organisations and even international institutions such as the European Parliament and the UN stated at the time that this level of violence against demonstrators was unprecedented and that the balance of injuries was out of the norm. This is true: violent repression is more the domain of dictatorships and totalitarian states than of mature democracies sensitive to human rights.

When juxtaposed with Poland, for example, these images and figures are impressive. Even the most brutal repressions against the miners’ demonstrations, the securing of events with aggressive fans or the memorable pacifications of the Independence March were not so spectacular. The case of ‘Nasz Dziennik’ photojournalist Robert Sobkowicz, who lost an eye to a rubber bullet in 1999, is still remembered today, a quarter of a century later, while in France there are many such ‘accidents at work’.

With these facts in mind, is it possible to conclude that the French police stand out for their particular brutality compared to other European police forces?

The left criticises, the right justifies

It has to be said that in France itself, opinions on the police vary. It would not be too much of a misrepresentation to say that the bourgeois-right part of the political scene principally defends the forces of order, while the popular-left part uncompromisingly attacks them.

There is nothing surprising about this on the whole. In the axiological system of the broad right, an essential value is order, which the police in theory defend, even at the price of minor misconduct, which is in principle acceptable, at least as long as those chips flying while chopping wood are not too conspicuous.

It was otherwise telling of this social group’s shock and cognitive dissonance when they themselves came face-to-face with the brutality of the forces of law and order during the senseless and brutal repression directed against the many hundreds of thousands of peaceful demonstrations against the gay marriage law in 2013. Many young Versaillesians and elderly residents of Paris’ 16th district, usually chanting “La Police avec nous!” (“Police with us!”) then felt the taste of a baton on their backs for the first time in their lives and cried for the first time from tear gas.

In contrast, for the Left, often operating according to a Marxist key, the police are a symbol of the reactionary state, a chain dog of big capital and an instrument of oppression. Even the emergence of a new ideological theme on the Left in the form of immigrants as the ‘erzatz’ of the working class has not disrupted this thought pattern, quite the contrary. The left has smoothly incorporated accusations of racial profiling or systemic racism in the police into its iron catalogue of themes copied from American leftists.

This is, of course, quite an oversimplification, as it must be remembered that opinions about the police within society itself are complex and depend on many factors, such as the personal experience and point of view of individuals, as well as the political and social context. Therefore, it is important to consider an opinion that is averaged, statistical, as objective and data-driven as possible.

The problem is that scientific studies of the level of repression simply do not exist.

Sociological studies show that positive and negative attitudes of citizens towards the police in European countries follow a south-north axis.

Record satisfaction rates can be found in the Scandinavian countries, especially Denmark, where 80% of citizens think the police do a good job.

Globally, compared to their European neighbours Germany and England, the French have a more negative image of their police. A 2015 survey shows that more than 30% of French residents believe that the police rarely or very rarely refer to citizens with respect. Respondents from Greece, Portugal or Cyprus respond similarly, while in the UK and Germany the figure is less than 20%. More than 60% of French people accuse the police of a lack of fairness, compared to 40% in the UK and Germany.

“Crowd management”

However, this does not answer the question of whether the police there are actually particularly violent. It therefore remains to refer to hard data.

Before we start counting gouged-out eyes and severed limbs, let’s take the simple statistics on arrests in France, Germany and Poland. These may vary from year to year and from one source to another, but they help to give a general overview of the situation.

In 2019, there were 1 781 278 cases of detention in police custody (garde à vue) in France, compared to around 753 000 in Germany and around 246 000 in Poland (in 2020). Even taking into account the difference in population, it is immediately apparent that in Poland a citizen is four times less likely to find himself behind bars for 48 hours than on the Seine.

Thus, greater repressiveness can be seen not only in the maintenance of public order, but also in the daily fight against crime. When you add in legitimising, arguably the basic activity of a police officer next to patrolling, the disparity is even greater. In France, there were 12.7 million cases of legitimation in 2019, in Germany 8.3 million, and in Poland a mere 1.5 million or almost five times less than in France, once the population is taken into account.

The entire article available here.

– Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski