Zelensky thanks Poles for support

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has thanked the Polish nation for helping Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in an emotional speech at Warsaw’s Royal Castle.

Zelensky was in the Polish capital on Wednesday for his first official visit to Poland since Russia invaded his country in February 2022.

“There is no force that can outweigh the Ukrainian-Polish brotherhood,” Zelensky said, in a speech that followed one made by Andrzej Duda, his Polish counterpart.

“Thanks to this, the following words will come true: ‘What the foreign force has taken from us, we shall with sabre retrieve’,” he said, quoting a verse of the Polish national anthem to loud applause.

“Every time the Ukrainian flag returns to its righteous place on Ukrainian soil as the Russian invader flees, the Polish flag is strengthened as well,” he said, adding that “every battle for our independent state won by Ukrainian heroes will provide protection also for the Polish independence.”

Thanking the government for Polish weapons deliveries, especially the Krab howitzers and Piorun anti-aircraft launchers, Zelensky said that “Polish Krabs and Pioruns in the hands of Ukrainians (fighting to – PAP) regain freedom for our nation also add strength to your freedom.”

“I’m grateful to every Pole for this brotherhood,” he said.

“The enemy wanted to bury our joint independence and dissolve our national cultures in the Russian space,” Zelensky continued. “But we’re standing strong, we’re with you – Ukrainians and Poles, arm in arm.”

The Ukrainian president also vowed that Russia would be held responsible for war crimes committed against Ukraine, and also for killing Polish POWs during World War Two in Bykivnia and Katyn and for the presidential plane crash in Smolensk, Russia, in 2010, apparently agreeing with the Polish government’s narrative that Russia played a role in the air disaster.

“The more freedom we have, the better guarantee of justice there will be,” he said. “The better guarantee that our common enemy will be held responsible for Bykivnia, Bucha, Katyn and Smolensk.”

Zelensky went on to thank Poland for accepting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and offering them access to jobs, schooling and healthcare.

“I’m grateful that Ukrainian children in Poland can live in respect, and that the Polish state has passed a law guaranteeing adult Ukrainians the same rights and possibilities as Poles have,” he said, also thanking Polish volunteers and cities that have offered shelter to Ukrainians.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky met the Polish president and later with the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.