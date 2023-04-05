Ascension of the Whale. Aronofsky’s Bizarre God

The film for which Brendan Fraser won an Academy Award is generating controversy. Not as much as it should, however. The picture is accused of ‘body shaming’, i.e. breaking one of the tenets of political correctness. Although the director has made a work that expresses his specific religious view of the world.

“Do you believe in God?”, asked director Derran Aronofsky his much older professional colleague William Friedkin. This took place during a conversation on the Directors Guild of America podcast ‘Director’s Cut’ in 2017. The director of the legendary ‘The Exorcist’ spoke to Aronofsky on the occasion of the premiere of his film treatise ‘Mother!’.

Although 1973’s ‘The Exorcist’ is, in spirit, a Catholic film – a fact, after all, not concealed by the professing Catholic author of the book and screenplay, William Peter Blatty (himself directing the controversial 1990 third instalment) – Friedkin still describes himself as an atheist, but guided by the teachings of Jesus.

Is Aranofsky also an atheist? Certainly to a different degree than Friedkin. Aronofsky’s films are filled with religious syncretism.

Derran Aronofsky has said more than once that he is not a religious man, although he was brought up in the Judaic tradition. In an interview with Friedkin, he stressed that Scripture belongs to everyone and he sees no problem in reinterpreting its stories and reading them anew.

“‘The Whale’, for which Brendan Fraser won an Academy Award this year, is a continuation of the explorations that have followed the Brooklyn-raised filmmaker since ‘Pi’ (1998). “The Fountain” (2006), “Noah” (2014), “Mother!” (2017) and the aforementioned ‘The Whale’ (2022) are films that make strong and unambiguous references to the Bible and Judeo-Christian mysticism, mixed with an ecological and even neo-pagan view of Mother Earth. Aronofsky is interested in something else. The clash between science and spirituality and the conflict of body and soul.

“The Whale” combines everything the director has explored before in his high-profile depictions of driving the body to extremes and self-destruction. ‘The Wrestler’ (2008), with Mickey Rourke outstanding in the lead role, and ‘Black Swan’ (2010), with Oscar-winning Natalie Portman, were about this. Both were about the self-destruction of the body in the name of bringing it to perfection. Both were also about sacrifice.

‘The Whale’ can be seen as a continuation of these works. It is significant that the controversy surrounding the latest film concerns accusing it of ‘body shaming’ [subjecting someone to humiliation and criticism because of their bodily features – ed.] This is, of course, pure oddity that could only occur in a public space degenerated by a culture of victimisation, where obese people are no longer allowed to be criticised, even though accepting their illness is destructive to society and to themselves.

Unfortunately, we live in such infantile times that attacks on Aronofsky’s film from these idiotic positions are not at all surprising. What is shocking, however, is that so few religious analyses of ‘The Whale’ have appeared. And it is these themes that are the strongest, but also the most sensitive (mainly for Christians) part of the film. Well, but in a world of celebration and bowing to matter, they must remain poorly perceived.

Grace, forgiveness, redemption

Brendan Fraser plays Charlie in this film, a teacher who lectures students with his webcam turned off. He is ashamed of his monstrous weight and lives locked in a flat. The only person who visits him is his nurse and friend Liz (Hong Chau). She brings him more portions of junk food, but also strongly urges him to seek treatment. Liz knows that Charlie has very little time left and soon his fatty organs will refuse to function.

Meanwhile, unexpectedly, his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink), abandoned by him as a child – now rebellious and angry – appears in the life of the beleaguered Charlie. She resents her father’s years earlier separation from his family and involvement with a man, his apprentice.

When his partner committed suicide, Charlie sank into a depression that turned into compulsive binge eating. – ‘I don’t want redemption,’ he tells a missionary (Ty Simpkins) who (an uninvited intruder, a motif familiar from another religious Aronofsky film, more on that later) comes to his flat to preach the Good News.

So much so that Charlie’s entire journey leads precisely to redemption. Redemption through sacrifice.

The screenplay of ‘The Whale’ is based on the 2012 stage play by Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play. Hunter was raised in the Episcopal Church, where his homosexuality clashed with his parents’ faith from an early age. He eventually abandoned his faith, but in ‘The Whale’ he wanted to expose its most important aspects: grace, forgiveness and redemption.

– Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski