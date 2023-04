This edition of World News focuses extensively on the official visit of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy and his wife Olena in Warsaw. He held a series of talks with President Andrzej Duda and PM Mateusz Morawiecki. Later on, we will take you to Brussels for NATO summit and next to the U.S, to check on Donald Trump’s court case.

Today’s guest, Victoria Pogrebniak from Euromaidan Polska, will discuss the consequences of Zelenskyy’s trip to Warsaw.