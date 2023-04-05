Why do people fear silence?

A couple of years ago we spent Easter near Frankfurt am Mein. Holy Sunday is one big commercial crescendo here. The local cathedral, the coronation site of German kings and emperors, was practically deserted. Instead of that, when walking main streets we had to struggle through dense crowds of people who rushed to do their shopping. Now and then the human stream was stopped by buskers, each of different nationality, each performing a repertoire that had nothing to do with the Easter aura. Cool, but… somewhat barbarian.

We keep saying: The Holy Week is a time of calm and reflection. But in fact, for most of us these are only words which are not translated into action. On the contrary: the closer it gets to Easter, the more noisy, crowded and nervous it becomes.

According to tradition, the households chores, those big ones, requiring every fully-fit family member to get engaged should end on Holy Tuesday. In practice, however, they are postponed until the last moment. Unless they are done by “female cleaners”. But all other pre-Easter preparations continue until the ultimate moment when.. you finally begin to eat!

And where is the place for spirituality?

Winning over via the ear

It used to be like this: temples, even those erected along the most crowded streets, allowed to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Churches were not only used for celebrations, they were also a shelter for those who craved – even temporarily – for solitude. To feel, to experience a scale other than the human one. It helped gather one’s thoughts, find oneself.



When did the change occur? Hard to say. The first time I heard it was about a quarter of a century ago: in a tiny church in Helsingfors, where I was the only visitor, choirs resounded. But where were they? Nowhere. They were played from tape, from loudspeakers placed in many places. I hadn’t known this trick yet, so the effect was there. Over the years, I have come across this type of audio and tourist attractions more and more often. Seemingly discreet, as if well-chosen when it comes to the era and architectural order of churches, but still imposing in terms of sound.

I began to miss the old, less and less present, silence of the temples. Why can’t one enter the House of God and meditate in silence before His majesty? After all, prayer is not only thinking, but also feeling. Is it necessary to get used to the “sanctity of the temple” (the word: premedicate suggests itself) musically? I wonder why win a pilgrim over, more or less accidental, with extras contradicting the nature of the place? The silence of the temples is loud enough to listen to it – and to yourself at the same time.

What are you missing

Shh, hush, hush, time for silence,

Its breath is getting closer,

This is what you really miss,

That’s the one true taste,

Silence like this…

Wait a minute, what kind of silence are we talking about? This song by Budka Suflera was recorded 30 years ago (with excellent words by Andrzej Mogielnicki). Perhaps such needs still existed at that time…. Archaic needs, from a world where the word “was silver and silence was gold”.

Two decades ago, Adaś Miauczyński – the one from “Dzień świra” (“Day of the Wacko”) – nastily insulted the workers who had been disturbing his existence and the performance of demanding intellectual work since early morning, which was guaranteed by: a) getting enough sleep, c) the need to isolate from all undesirable distractions. I’m afraid that today Adaś would be sent to a closed ward. Because someone who craves silence qualifies for psychiatric treatment.

There is a scene in “Amarcord” by Federico Fellini: the grandfather, slightly detached from reality, goes outside the home at the moment when the surrounding world is enveloped in a thick fog. The old man is terrified of wading through the whiteness and silence in which he finds no audible or visual coordinates. “Am I already in heaven? If so, I don’t like it here at all”.

That situation (anniversary again: “Amarcord” was made 50 years ago) seemed comical. Now most of us feel the fear of aural and visual emptiness. It’s not a metaphysical fear when we are overcome by an irrational fear, such as of a storm, when the wind dies down, everything around us quiets down and the tension grows, because we know that it’s going to explode soon! And the world will shake to its foundations. No, modernity has imposed on us such constant noise that we perceive complete silence as … death?

– Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki