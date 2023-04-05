In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes a closer look at famous artist duo Gilbert and George who opened a new gallery in East London. Next we will hear about music, both classical and traditional.
Pulse of Culture 05.04
