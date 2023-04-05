President Duda addresses Ukrainian counterpart, crowds of Poles, Ukrainians

Polish President Andrzej Duda praised the personal heroism displayed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and by his people at large. The official visit to Warsaw is one of the few foreign trips the Ukrainian leader has ventured on since the start of the war over a year ago.

The Polish President began his speech by reminiscing about the last meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart before the war. Aware of the impending Russian invasion, Zelenskyy had then told him that this may be their last meeting, but at the same time declared that if the Russians think they can easily capture Kyiv, they should think better about it.

“I responded back then: ‘Volodymyr, we will see each other many more times’,” reminisced the Polish leader, stressing “You can always come to Poland.”

“And that is what happened. Ukraine is heroically defending itself for over 400 days and we, Poles, have kept our word. You can always count on Poland!” said Duda, emphasizing they had met many times since.

President Duda expressed pride in being able to welcome Zelenskyy to the Polish capital.

“Dear Volodymyr, today you are welcomed by the whole of Poland, welcomed by Poles, welcomed by Ukrainians, your compatriots, who are our guests. We are happy to have you with us!”

Warning of Russian imperialism

President Duda recollected the words of the late President of Poland, Lech Kaczyński, who was in Tbilisi in 2008, amid the Russian invasion of the country, and warned the world of Russian imperialism rearing its ugly head again, saying that Ukraine, the Baltic States, and Poland might be next.

“But he also said back then, that ‘Central Europe has courageous leaders’. In that respect too, he was right!” remarked the Polish President.

“A courageous leader is with us today,” pointing out how President Zelenskyy had refused to leave Kyiv in spite of the approaching of Russian troops and served as an inspiration to Ukrainians to fight back and for the whole world to support Ukraine and “stand up to Russian lies and disinformation and showed the world the truth about the Russian aggression”.

Poland’s President said that in order to be able to defend themselves, Ukrainians need support in the form of weapons deliveries, something that Poland has been doing since day one and continues to do.

Duda stressed that at this very moment, Ukrainian soldiers are laying down their lives in defense of their country with a dedication that is ever so impressive. He also referred to the support they are receiving from Ukrainian society, which refused to be terrorized into surrender by the Russian’s strategy of deliberately targeting their civilian infrastructure. The Polish President stated, that this as all other war crimes will be punished.

As President Duda pointed out, Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own independence. Their struggle shields the rest of Europe, and so Poland will continue to support Ukraine, and he called for the entire world to do the same.

Reconciled nations

President Duda addressed the Polish people thanking them for the solidarity they showed to the Ukrainian people who sought refuge in Poland.

“In the hour of trial we, Poles, extended a hand to our brothers in need. We opened our hearts and immediately rushed with assistance, accepting the neighbors fleeing from war into our homes, helping them with transport, organizing collections, and charity runs, donating goods, and shipping them to Ukraine, to those who needed them most. And we continue to do it today still,” he said.

The Russian aggression has marked a historic breakthrough in Polish-Ukrainian relations. Although over the decades they have been steadily improving, especially during such moments as the Orange Revolution in 2004, the Maidan Revolution of Dignity in 2013, and then the subsequent Russian annexation of Crimea and the launching of the war in Eastern Ukraine, Poles and Ukrainians have also shared “long centuries of joint history, glorious, but in many moments also extremely difficult, incredibly painful.”

This fraught history is nowadays being used by those who want to “divide and rule” over both Ukrainians and Poles.

“Today too, they are trying to do it, using Poles and Ukrainians as boogeymen, one against the other,” noted President Duda.

“But I am profoundly convinced and have no doubt whatsoever that it will not work,” he added, saying that his message to the Kremlin was “You will not manage to show disagreement between us! You will not manage to divide us! Never again!”

Speaking of the yet far-off perspective for peace, Duda said that it can only be achieved if Ukraine’s freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are respected, and Russian forces have completely withdrawn from the country.

Duda then said that while people around the world may be experiencing war fatigue, especially being exposed to Russian propaganda and disinformation, and some may be calling for peace which would allow Russia to keep some of its ill-gotten gains.

To anyone who would suggest making a peace deal over the Ukrainians’ heads, Duda said:

“Have you been to Bucha, have you been to Borodyanka, have you been to Irpin? No, you have not. Go there. Go there and tell the people, whose loved ones were being murdered, tortured, raped, go and tell them, looking them in the eye, that the sacrifice of their loved ones, their suffering, had no meaning. That everything will be as it was, back to business as usual,” said Duda.

“Well, let me tell you. It cannot be as it was, and it won’t be,” he concluded and added that Ukraine will decide its own fate “now and forever. And we, as its neighbor, will stand on guard.”

“Long live independent Ukraine! Long live Poland!” Duda finished his speech.

Update to follow.