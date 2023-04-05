Polish PM due to visit Moldova

On Thursday, Prime Minister Morawiecki is set to visit Moldova for talks on support for Moldova in the face of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.



Meetings with Prime Minister Doron Recean and President Maia Sandu are on the Polish PM’s schedule, notified Piotr Müller, government spokesman.

Müller stated that PM Morawiecki will be discussing Poland’s support in the face of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine – which is directly affecting Moldova’s capital Chisinau – with Prime Minister Recean and President Sandu.

The talks will also be focusing on projects related to economic and financial cooperation. “Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will discuss our support for speeding up Moldova’s integration process with the European Union,” Müller said.

He next mentioned that this will be the first official meeting between the prime ministers of Poland and Moldova following Moldova’s leadership change in February.

In addition to the talks with Moldovan officials, Morawiecki will visit the Polish Embassy in Chisinau to meet with Polish organizations.